Horses for Courses: Justin Thomas looking to extend consistent run of success at TPC Sawgrass

Justin Thomas (+2200) has never missed the weekend from eight visits. The 2021 champion is one of a small group of players who can brag about this fact. Teeing up as one of nine champions entered, he is one of three (of a possible four) who have won since the return to March. Posting the closing 36-hole scoring record (64-68), the two-time PGA Championship winner claimed just his second top-10 paycheck and first since T3 in 2016.