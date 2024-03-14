PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
THE PLAYERS Championship, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    The 50th anniversary of THE PLAYERS Championship gets underway this week at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler looks to become the first golfer to ever go back-to-back at THE PLAYERS after his impressive triumph at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. The iconic island green also sees the return of former PLAYERS champions Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas and reigning FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland.

    Round 1 was suspended do to darkness at 7:32 p.m. The first round will restart at 8:50 a.m. and Round 2 will start at 7:20 a.m. McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark are tied at the top heading into Friday after carding first-round 65s. McIlroy tied the first-round birdie record for most birdies with 10 birdies in his opening round. Nick Taylor and Matt Fitzpatrick sit one back of them at 6-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 1-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday: 2-7 p.m. (NBC)
    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m. (NBC)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 2.-7 p.m.Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 2-7 p.m.Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 2-7 p.m.Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Holes: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 2-7 p.m.Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Friday: noon-7 p.m.
    • Saturday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Sunday: noon-6 p.m.

    FEATURED GROUPS (All times ET)

    FRIDAY

    Marquee Group

    • 8:35 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler

    Featured groups

    • 8:24 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa
    • 8:46 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman

    Featured Holes

    • Hole 3 (par 3), Hole 12 (par 4), Hole 16 (par 5), Hole 17 (par 3)


