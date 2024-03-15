Scottie Scheffler receives mid-round physiotherapy at THE PLAYERS
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – World and FedExCup No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is receiving mid-round physiotherapy in the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Scheffler, the defending PLAYERS champion who is coming off a dominant five-shot victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, was 2-under par for his first four holes and just a shot off the lead as he sat in a portable folding chair and received treatment just off the tee at the par-4 14th hole at TPC Sawgrass.
A physiotherapist appeared to be working on his neck as Scheffler’s playing partners, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, teed off.
Once he made it to the tee, Scheffler split the fairway before hitting the green and leaving himself a birdie putt of just under 20 feet. He two-putted for par.
Players are allowed to receive mid-round treatment, with one prominent recent example being Will Zalatoris getting his back worked on in the third round of the 2022 BMW Championship. (He later withdrew.)
Scheffler, 27, has not reported back or neck problems while winning seven times on the PGA TOUR – including the 2022 Masters Tournament and ’23 PLAYERS – and ascending to the most dominant player in golf over the last two-plus years.
He made the turn in 2-under 34 and rattled off back-to-back birdies at Nos. 2 and 3, including a chip-in birdie from 34 feet at the par-3 third.
Scottie Scheffler chips in for birdie at THE PLAYERS