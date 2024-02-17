PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
The Genesis Invitational, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 3 action from The Genesis Invitational gets underway Saturday from The Riviera Country Club.

    Friday saw Patrick Cantlay extend his lead to five shots heading into the weekend. Tiger Woods will not be joining him as the 15-time major winner withdrew from competition due to flu-like symptoms. Additionally, Jordan Spieth was disqualified from The Genesis after signing for an incorrect scorecard Friday evening. Notables to miss the cut include Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark and Matt Fitzpatrick.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action Saturday.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS)
    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m.Main feed: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-7 p.m.Featured group: 1-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-7 p.m.Featured group: 1-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-7 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured holes: 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-7 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6:30 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.

    FEATURED GROUPINGS

    Saturday

    Main Feed + Rory McIlroy

    • 12 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott

    Stream 2 Marquee Groups

    • 11:25 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Nicolai Højgaard
    • 12:10 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland

    Stream 3 Featured Groups

    • 11:35 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Sahith Theegala
    • 11:45 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Ludvig Åberg

    Stream 4 Featured Holes

    • 4 (Par 3), 10 (Par 4), 14 (Par 3), 16 (Par 3)

    Linear Window: 1–7:00 P.M.

    Stream 1: Finish McIlroy, Scott
    *PICK UP Max Homa, Beau Hossler (in progress)
    Stream 2: Continue with Taylor, Hovland, but leave in time for Fleetwood, Scheffler at 1:45 p.m.
    Stream 3: Hole 16 (Par 3)
    Stream 4: Hole 10 (par 4), after last group finishes on 10, move to 14 (Par 3)

