Chase Johnson makes cut, Justin Thomas leads notable names to miss weekend at The Genesis Invitational

Justin Thomas highlights the small group that missed the cut at Riviera. Thomas, who hadn’t finished outside the top 12 since last July, shot 72-73 to miss by two shots. Thomas was uncomfortable from the start, carding a 3-over front-nine 38 on Thursday. He made a pair of birdies on his inward nine to salvage a 1-over round, but that momentum didn’t carry into Friday. Thomas made par on the gettable par-5 first, then bogeyed the par-4 second hole, one of three bogeys on his front nine.