The Genesis Invitational, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be teeing up after a T3 finish at the WM Phoenix Open, falling just short in his three-peat attempt at TPC Scottsdale. Reigning FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland returns after taking a week off to rest after the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, while 2021 champion and hometown hero Max Homa returns to Los Angeles following four straight top-10 finishes at The Genesis. The all-time tournament earnings leader and 2020 champion at Riviera, Adam Scott, will be teeing it up coming off five top-eight finishes across six starts worldwide dating back to November.

