The Genesis Invitational, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 1 action from The Genesis Invitational gets underway Thursday from The Riviera Country Club. The third of eight Signature Events this season will feature a star-studded, 70-man field headlined by tournament host Tiger Woods making his first TOUR start of the season.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be teeing up after a T3 finish at the WM Phoenix Open, falling just short in his three-peat attempt at TPC Scottsdale. Reigning FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland returns after taking a week off to rest after the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, while 2021 champion and hometown hero Max Homa returns to Los Angeles following four straight top-10 finishes at The Genesis. The all-time tournament earnings leader and 2020 champion at Riviera, Adam Scott, will be teeing it up coming off five top-eight finishes across six starts worldwide dating back to November.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
On the Range
The Genesis Invitational will see "On the Range," featuring live action straight from the practice ground at The Riviera Country Club. The show will include expert analysis, Golfbet previews and DraftKings betting, player interviews and more.
- Wednesday: 5-6:30 p.m. on PGATOUR.COM, YouTube and Golf Channel
Television:
- Thursday: 4-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 4-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main feed: 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main feed: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-8 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-8 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Marquee: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-8 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-8 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 11:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured groups: 11:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured groups: 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-8 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-8 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 11:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured holes: 11:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured holes: 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-8 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-8 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6:30 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 2-8 p.m.
- Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPINGS
Thursday
Main feed
- 12:25 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland
Marquee groups
- 12:01 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns
- 12:13 p.m.: Tom Kim, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay
Featured groups
- 12:37 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Nick Hardy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 1:25 p.m.: Jason Day, Tony Finau, Brendon Todd
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 10 (par 4), 14 (par 3), 16 (par 3)
Friday
Main feed
- 2:54 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland
Marquee groups
- 12:13 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler
- 12:25 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa
Featured groups
- 10:56 a.m.: Jason Day, Tony Finau, Brendon Todd
- 12:01 p.m.: Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 10 (par 4), 14 (par 3), 16 (par 3)