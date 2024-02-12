Power Rankings: The Genesis Invitational

Splitting fairways is recommended even though greens are sizeable at about 7,500 square feet. Yet, finding either cannot be described as an easy task. The only cut of kikuyu rough stands just an inch-and-a-half tall, but that’s enough of a deterrent when Poa annua greens with so much nuance can touch 12½ feet on the Stimpmeter. Drop into the equation how much rain has fallen recently and par will be a fine score on most holes, but The Riv will roll over for numerous low rounds. Course management and patience hole-to-hole will define how the champion prevailed in his tug of war.