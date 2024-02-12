When Tiger texts: From priceless advice to sarcastic jabs, a text from Tiger always means a little more to his peers

Woods’ text-message mentoring is a late-stage career development, as his days of being driven solely by domination have passed. Those blue and green bubbles were his connection to the TOUR during the years he was sidelined by various surgeries and a way for him to contribute remotely to Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup efforts. His middle-of-the-night messages to the U.S. captains during the 2015 Presidents Cup in South Korea set the stage for him to be a Ryder Cup vice-captain a year later and then the Presidents Cup’s playing captain in 2019.