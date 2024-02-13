Tiger Woods spotted with new 'Sun Day Red' golf shoes, TaylorMade Qi10 Tour 3-wood at The Genesis Invitational

As spotted by GolfWRX.com prior to his Tuesday practice round, Woods is also testing a new TaylorMade Qi10 Tour 3-wood, equipped with a Graphite Design Tour AD-VF 7X shaft, which matches with the AD-VF 6X shaft in his Qi10 LS driver . It should be noted, however, that Woods still had his old, trusty TaylorMade SIM 3-wood in the bag on Tuesday morning, which is equipped with a Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70TX shaft. Assuming that he has no intention of playing two 3-woods at The Genesis this week, which is a safe bet, he’ll be working to decide between the two different 3-woods by the start of competition on Thursday.