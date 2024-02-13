Tiger Woods spotted with new 'Sun Day Red' golf shoes, TaylorMade Qi10 Tour 3-wood at The Genesis Invitational
3 Min Read
Tiger Woods during a practice round at The Genesis Invitational. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
After announcing his new “Sun Day Red” apparel line at a nearby launch event on Monday night, Tiger Woods took to the course at The Riviera Country Club on Tuesday morning for a nine-hole practice round ahead of The Genesis Invitational 2024 wearing brand new Sun Day Red golf shoes, along with a Sun Day Red black hat, black shirt, black pullover and white pants.
While the overall clothing aesthetic presents that classic Woods vibe, technically speaking, it’s an entirely new look for the 15-time major champion and 82-time PGA TOUR winner.
But that’s not all that’s new for Woods this week.
As spotted by GolfWRX.com prior to his Tuesday practice round, Woods is also testing a new TaylorMade Qi10 Tour 3-wood, equipped with a Graphite Design Tour AD-VF 7X shaft, which matches with the AD-VF 6X shaft in his Qi10 LS driver. It should be noted, however, that Woods still had his old, trusty TaylorMade SIM 3-wood in the bag on Tuesday morning, which is equipped with a Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70TX shaft. Assuming that he has no intention of playing two 3-woods at The Genesis this week, which is a safe bet, he’ll be working to decide between the two different 3-woods by the start of competition on Thursday.
Additionally, Woods is also gaming a new 2024 Bridgestone Tour B X golf ball, as confirmed on Tuesday at Riviera.
Tiger Woods' new 2024 Bridgestone Tour B X golf ball. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
"I tell people all the time how important it is to get ball fit, and if you’ve been fit, to get fit again,” Woods said, in a Bridgestone press release. “Bridgestone re-fit me into the new TOUR B X, and it’s got a little more pop off the tee and the control I need around the greens.”
Tiger Woods' TaylorMade MG4 60 degree wedge. (Courtesy GolfWRX).
He’s also bagging two new TaylorMade MG4 wedges (56 and 60 degrees); the last time we saw Woods, at the 2023 PNC Championship, he was using a TaylorMade MG3 56-degree sand wedge and a TaylorMade MG2 60-degree lob wedge.
Not everything is new, though.
Tiger Woods' TaylorMade M3 5-wood. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Woods is still using his longtime TaylorMade M3 5-wood, as well as a TaylorMade P-770 3-iron, a set of TaylorMade P-7TW irons (4-PW), and his 14-major-winning Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS prototype putter, which has an unbelievable wear mark directly in the center of the face.
Check out Woods’ full bag from the 2024 edition of The Genesis Invitational below, or head over to GolfWRX.com for more photos and discussion.
NOTE: Tiger Woods had 15 clubs in the bag on Tuesday at The Genesis Invitational because he’s testing between a TaylorMade Qi10 Tour 3-wood and an older TaylorMade SIM 3-wood.
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 LS (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD-VF 6X
3-Wood: TaylorMade Qi10 Tour (15 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD-VF 7X
3-Wood: TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD-VF 7X
5-Wood: TaylorMade M3 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80TX
Irons: TaylorMade P-770 (3-iron), TaylorMade P-7TW (4-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 (56 and 60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS prototype
Golf Ball: 2024 Bridgestone Tour B X