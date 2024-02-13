Expert Picks: The Genesis Invitational

Winner: Patrick Cantlay (+2000) – The West Coast Swing is wrapping up, and so too are my chances to pinpoint Cantlay’s next win for the foreseeable future. Cantlay led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green here last year and has finished T15 or better in four of six starts here. He’ll be in the mix this weekend.

Top 10: Tony Finau (+240) – I still wonder how Finau let this one get away in 2021, losing a playoff to Max Homa. It’s one of two second-place finishes he’s had at Riviera and he was T6 just a couple of weeks ago at Torrey Pines, another track that leans on the long ball.

Longshot: Nicolai Højgaard (+5500) – I’m not saying he’s on the Ludvig Åberg track, but I don’t expect him to still be trading in the longshot range this summer. Højgaard narrowly missed a win a couple of weeks ago on the DP World Tour and could surprise in his Riviera debut.