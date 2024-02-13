Expert Picks: The Genesis Invitational
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
With a new season comes a new evolution for PGA TOUR Expert Picks. Fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for specific markets that the Golfbet team will be riding with each week. The traditional format for lineups and rosters will remain with Experts looking to come out on top in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at The Genesis Invitational in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Patrick Cantlay (+2000) –The West Coast Swing is wrapping up, and so too are my chances to pinpoint Cantlay’s next win for the foreseeable future. Cantlay led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green here last year and has finished T15 or better in four of six starts here. He’ll be in the mix this weekend.
- Top 10: Tony Finau (+240) – I still wonder how Finau let this one get away in 2021, losing a playoff to Max Homa. It’s one of two second-place finishes he’s had at Riviera and he was T6 just a couple of weeks ago at Torrey Pines, another track that leans on the long ball.
- Longshot: Nicolai Højgaard (+5500) – I’m not saying he’s on the Ludvig Åberg track, but I don’t expect him to still be trading in the longshot range this summer. Højgaard narrowly missed a win a couple of weeks ago on the DP World Tour and could surprise in his Riviera debut.
- Head-to-Head (H2H): Rory McIlroy (+135) over Scottie Scheffler – Look, maybe I’m missing something – and I realize fading Scheffler consistently is a fool’s errand. But I can’t pass up this price for McIlroy, given he has started the year well and now heads to Riviera where he has cracked the top 10 three times in his last five trips.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Adam Scott (+3300) – No one knows Riviera Country Club more than Scott with his two victories, two runner ups and a further five top-15s. Sneakily put himself in form last week in Phoenix to peak here.
- Top 10: Scottie Scheffler (-200) – Had a spirited debate with Matty from the Golfbet crew re Scheffler. Is he an “assassin”? Or is he just an ultra-elite player who kills via a million paper cuts? I say paper cuts… so I’ll say his putting stops another win, but he’ll be in with a shot.
- Longshot: Nicolai Højgaard (+5500) – I almost went back to the well here with Nick Taylor… but the young European ranks second in SG: Off-the-Tee and hits it plenty long. If he survives the Kikuyu around the greens he can contend.
- H2H: Adam Scott (-135) over Tommy Fleetwood – I’m taking Scotty to beat everyone so of course I’ll take him over one guy.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager, Golfbet)
- Winner: Collin Morikawa (+1800) – He’s been T6/T2 the last two years. If this is truly an all-around test, I like him. I also like that he took the week off last week.
- Top 10: Cameron Young (+250) – The optimist in me says Young is close to getting into top form. He was in the mix all week in Scottdale. He’s only played The Genesis Invitational twice (so the stats might be skewed) but no one is averaging more Strokes Gained per round on this course (2.4).
- Longshot: Harris English (+8000) – Showed glimpses of brilliance last week and shot rounds of 66/65 last year here for a T12.
- H2H: Tommy Fleetwood (+110) over Adam Scott – I know history is massively on Scott’s side. But Fleetwood has never missed the cut in this event. Most importantly, I like that he’s fresh, with Scott playing a taxing week in Scottdale.
MATT DELVECCHIO (Social Content Manager, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Scott ie Scheffler (+650) – I wouldn't say I like the number but love the play. Scheffler’s putting woes will eat at him after last week's fumble at the WM. We’re going to see an angry Scheffler this week. He loves Riviera and his game is inches away from multiple big wins.
- Top 10: Patrick Cantlay (+150) – The story of the year for Cantlay is final round tumbles. He’ll turn that around this week at a course he finished third, only three back of the win here last year.
- Longshot: Mackenzie Hughes (+25000) – Let’s keep the season of dreams going! The fifth-highest odds offered to win this week. Hughes is a way better player than this number gives him. Made the cut here last year, we may just be looking at back-to-back wins on TOUR for the Canadians.
- H2H: Adam Scott over Tommy Fleetwood (-135) – Scott could be in contention come Sunday. His approach game has been fantastic (fifth on TOUR) but he’s also driving it well too (22nd). T20, and T8 in the last two weeks with back-to-back starts.
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 11 a.m. ET. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
RESULTS
|Name
|Season Rank
|Points
|Segment Rank
|Points
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|154
|4,792
|479
|2,128
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|327
|4,719
|876
|2,080
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|504
|4,662
|752
|2,094
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|523
|4,656
|1,221
|2,031
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|831
|4,536
|789
|2,090
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)*
|2,633
|2,027
|1,263
|2,027
*Brett Jungles joined the Expert Picks league at the beginning of Segment 1 and did not accumulate any points from the FedExCup Fall.
|Overall
|Outright
|Top 10
|H2H
|Ben Everill
|-2.5u
|-6u
|1.5u
|2u
|Will Gray
|-8.45u
|-6u
|2.75u
|-5.2
|Chris Breece
|-4.15u
|-6u
|2.2u
|-0.35
|Matt DelVecchio
|-9.25u
|-6u
|-3.25u
|0u
Golfbet experts longshot: 0-5
