Expert Picks: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Winner: Patrick Cantlay (+2000) – Once more into the fray. Cantlay’s Sunday woes the last two weeks could be symptomatic of a larger problem, or they could be creating some additional value on a player who has finished T11 or better in each of his last three trips to Pebble Beach.

Top 10: Tommy Fleetwood (+260) – The forecast indicates it might feel a bit like The Open this week at Pebble. I like backing an “all kinds of weather” player like Fleetwood, who won on the DP World Tour earlier this month.

Longshot: Denny McCarthy (+6600) – I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t get a breakthrough win in 2024. One of the best putters on TOUR has tamed the Pebble surfaces in recent years, with two straight top-12 finishes here.