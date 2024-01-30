The Five: Signature Storylines at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

How their games translate to Pebble Beach, one of the more unique courses on the PGA TOUR, will be a highlight of the viewing experience. Pebble Beach is perennially one of the shortest courses on TOUR, known for neutralizing the importance of distance. In 2022, just over 20% of drives traveled more than 300 yards, the fifth-lowest percentage on TOUR. For players like McIlroy, Åberg and Højgaard, that diminishes one of the skills that make them most successful. Meanwhile, approach play and around-the-green performance are statistically more important than an average week on TOUR. Pebble Beach is known for having the smallest green complexes on TOUR, which will put a premium on ball-striking. On the greens, Pebble Beach is one just five annual TOUR stops that features poa annua. The fickle grass gives players fits, especially as the week progresses and the greens get bumpier and more unpredictable.