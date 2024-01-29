Power Rankings: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Rory McIlroy during the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Pebble Beach Golf Links never has needed a designation as a destination – you know how special it is when you see it – but it’s been a signature stop for as long as the West Coast Swing has existed, so it’s only logical that it hosts a Signature Event on the PGA TOUR.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is the second of eight in the series. The absence of a cut is but one of the many perks awaiting the robust field of 80. Continue reading beneath the ranking of projected contenders for format details, analyses of the pair of host courses and more.
|15
|Jason Day
|Perfect in 13 starts, he’s done the job in all conditions, and that’s going to matter this week (more on this below). A co-runner-up in 2018 punctuates, count ‘em, eight top 10s. The Aussie also has flashed enough form of late to be enticing.
|14
|Nicolai Højgaard
|Oh, to be 22 again. Despite a short week with long travel after a T7 at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, and essentially sight unseen at Torrey Pines, he challenged all the way to a solo second. It’s his third podium in five starts worldwide.
|13
|Nick Taylor
|While the Nappy Factor can’t be ruled out as a superpower en route to victory in 2020, he’s connected for another three top 20s in the tournament. A low ball flight is a bona fide weapon in strong breezes. Super form over the last 12 months.
|12
|Beau Hossler
|Arguably the outlier relative to others on this page but there’s no denying that the 28-year-old has been performing at a high level. A T6 at the Farmers Insurance Open was his sixth top 15 in 11 starts. Went 3rd-T11 in last two starts here.
|11
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Like most, his record is a mixed bag but it’s highlighted by a consistent T6 two years ago and a T12 in the 2019 U.S. Open. In this event, he’s beaten par 11 of 14 times with a pair of 76s and a 79 ruining the other three trips.
|10
|J.T. Poston
|It’s been a long six years since the more recent of his visits, so focus is on his blazing form upon arrival. Eight top-11 finishes in his last 12 starts. Then again, his well-balanced attack also plays way up when Mother Nature hurls a kitchen sink.
|9
|Scottie Scheffler
|The forever benefit of small greens is that average-to-poor putters can hide in plain sight. Of course, as it concerns his tee-to-green game, he’s among the best of his generation, so he should love the fit in his tournament debut.
|8
|Xander Schauffele
|First tournament appearance since his debut as a rookie in 2017 but he added a T3 at the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble. He’s been busy with a T10 (Sentry), a T3 (American Express) and a T9 (Farmers) already on the board this year.
|7
|Tommy Fleetwood
|The Englishman’s permanent class overrides statistical analysis in part because he’s thrived on all types of tracks, grasses and sizes of greens. As long as he’s in form, he’s a threat. Recorded a win and a T14 in last two starts in Dubai.
|6
|Justin Thomas
|Suffice it to say that he’s gotten out of his own way and dispatched the demons that hovered early in 2023. In fact, he’s hung up five consecutive strong showings spanning six months now, the latest a T3 at The American Express.
|5
|Viktor Hovland
|It’s been five years already since he rose for a T12 at Pebble Beach as an amateur in the U.S. Open. He’s 2-for-2 in this tournament since, with a T13 last year. Thrice a winner in 2023, including the FedExCup. Proper ball flight for the test.
|4
|Max Homa
|When he says that he enjoys playing golf in his home state of California, believe him. It’s paid off down the coast and at Pebble Beach where he’s gone T10-T14-T7 in his last three appearances. Nine straight top 15s worldwide.
|3
|Patrick Cantlay
|A T56 at the Farmers was disappointing but it’s still consistent with his absence of success there. He’s enjoyed the opposite here with a T3 (2021) and a T4 (2022) baked into a 6-for-6 slate. Co-owns course record at Pebble Beach (62).
|2
|Jordan Spieth
|Pebble Beach & Co. has been a personal playground. He’s 11-for-11 with a win (2017), a solo second (2022) and a T3 (2021) among six top 10s. Arrives rested this week since opening the season with a solo third at The Sentry.
|1
|Rory McIlroy
|Since simplifying things eight months ago, he’s done nothing but contend. And now, after the holiday hiatus, he’s opened 2024 with a T2 and a victory, both in Dubai. First appearance at Pebble Beach since a T9 at the 2019 U.S. Open.
Like The Sentry that led off the 2024 Signature Events, every golfer in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is guaranteed four rounds and the winner 700 FedExCup points. Unlike the season-opening tournament at Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course, Pebble Beach will share duties as host this week.
Spyglass Hill Golf Course also will test the field for the first two rounds. After all of the 80 entrants records one round each on Spyglass and Pebble, only the latter will be played for the third and final rounds. This is similar to the format that was used to adjust to the pandemic in 2021, except that there was a cut for a full field of 156 in that edition. (The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am traditionally was contested across three courses with a 54-hole cut.)
Another significant difference from the 2021 edition is that amateurs will be competing this week, albeit only for the first two rounds. When amateurs sat out three years ago, there was an expectation that both courses would play tougher, but that didn’t come to fruition in what were primarily favorable conditions. Primary rough is up an inch to 3 inches this year, so that should play a small role in defending par.
But, ah, the conditions… Weather always can impact performance, but that’s especially the case on the Monterey Peninsula, and it will be again this week.
In addition to an elevated likelihood of rain every day but Saturday, wind will be omnipresent. Some forecasting includes gradually increased gusts of 20-30 mph during the first two rounds, while other models have it eclipsing 40 mph on Sunday. While the invisible challenge forever is a moving target requiring patience and real-time adjustment, the promise is that daytime temperatures will not climb out of the mid-50s.
When the wind blows, Pebble tends to be the toughest of the tracks in any of the rotations historically. In a vacuum, it always averages under par while Spyglass breaks par much more infrequently. So, the favorable draw is to be assigned Pebble with the calmer of the conditions. Both courses are stock par 72s.
With the smallest greens on the PGA TOUR, the profile for success on Pebble underlines ball-striking. This is multiplied due to the fact that the course tips at just 6,972 yards. Targets on Spyglass still are smaller than average, so the objective is similar but more favorable with wind pushing. At 7,041 yards, it won’t punish in earnest except for drives into headwinds. Course management will win the week.
Because of the wind, Poa annua putting surfaces are unlikely to reach the 12 feet on the Stimpmeter for which they’re prepped.
ShotLink to measure distances of every stroke is utilized only on Pebble Beach.
