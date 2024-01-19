PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20M AGO

The American Express, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 2 of The American Express takes place Friday at PGA WEST in La Quinta, California. The star-studded field includes world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and many more. Three courses will once again be in use: Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta Country Club and Nicklaus Tournament Course.

    Zach Johnson and Alex Noren lead The American Express at 10-under par heading into Friday's second round. Rookie Rico Hoey sits at 9-under alongside South African Christian Bezuidenhout. They are followed by a large group of players at 8-under including Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Scott Stallings, Si Woo Kim and amateur Nick Dunlap.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday-Sunday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
    Featured group: 4-7 p.m.Featured group: 4-7 p.m.Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group: 1-4 p.m.Marquee group: 12:30-4 p.m.Marquee group: 12:30-4 p.m.
    Featured group: 4-7 p.m.Featured group: 4-7 p.m.Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 12:15-4 p.m.Featured groups: 12:15-4 p.m.Featured groups: 12:15-4 p.m.
    Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 2-7 p.m.




    FEATURED GROUPS

    Friday

    Marquee group:

    • 12:58 p.m.: Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee

    Featured groups:

    • 12:58 p.m.: Matt Kuchar, Nick Taylor
    • 1:31 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ

    Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 5), 17 (par 3)

    Saturday

    Marquee group:

    • 1:31 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay

    Featured groups:

    • 12:25 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas
    • 12:58 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

    Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 5), 17 (par 3)

