The American Express, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 2 of The American Express takes place Friday at PGA WEST in La Quinta, California. The star-studded field includes world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and many more. Three courses will once again be in use: Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta Country Club and Nicklaus Tournament Course.
Zach Johnson and Alex Noren lead The American Express at 10-under par heading into Friday's second round. Rookie Rico Hoey sits at 9-under alongside South African Christian Bezuidenhout. They are followed by a large group of players at 8-under including Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Scott Stallings, Si Woo Kim and amateur Nick Dunlap.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday-Sunday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 1-4 p.m.
|Marquee group: 12:30-4 p.m.
|Marquee group: 12:30-4 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 12:15-4 p.m.
|Featured groups: 12:15-4 p.m.
|Featured groups: 12:15-4 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 2-7 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS
Friday
Marquee group:
- 12:58 p.m.: Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee
Featured groups:
- 12:58 p.m.: Matt Kuchar, Nick Taylor
- 1:31 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ
Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 5), 17 (par 3)
Saturday
Marquee group:
- 1:31 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay
Featured groups:
- 12:25 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas
- 12:58 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau
Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 5), 17 (par 3)