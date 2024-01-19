Daniel Berger details back injury after first PGA TOUR round in 18 months

At that moment, Berger was speaking about his preparation for a round of golf. It takes several hours — no more tee times at the crack of dawn at his home club. A 9 a.m. tee time now means a 5 a.m. start to prepare his body. He’s also made slight swing changes to take pressure off his back. But the applications of that statement are much broader. When the injury first materialized in December of 2021, he was No. 19 in the world. He was part of a record-setting U.S. Ryder Cup Team just months earlier and was coming off his most consistent season on TOUR, his card locked up for at least two more seasons. He was in every major championship and in position to qualify for all of the 2023 Signature Events. He was unquestionably at the peak of his career.