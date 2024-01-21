Wild Saturday sets up historic finish at The American Express

Thomas couldn’t be too mad, though. Sunday will be his best chance to win in over a year and would mark a triumphant start to what he hopes is a rebound season. Thomas did not qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time last year and is not in any of the 2024 Signature Events. His well-documented struggles reached a boiling point in the majors. He shot 78 in the second round of the Masters to miss the cut, then posted rounds over 80 at both the U.S. Open and The Open Championship. His play has turned recently, with three top fives in his last three stroke-play events. Sunday could put a cap on the comeback.