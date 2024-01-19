Zach Johnson makes 10 birdies, shares first-round lead with Alex Noren at The American Express

“La Quinta Country Club is legitimately one of the purest places we play on the PGA TOUR year-in, year-out,” Johnson said. “The grass is — it almost looks fake. If you have it going, and you have some sort of rhythm, and you’re seeing the lines on the putting green, because they’re pure, you can put a number up. Love this place. ... I told the assistant pro today if I broke 76 that I should get a free membership, but I don’t think that’s going to (happen). That’s unfortunate, but we’ll keep working on ‘em.”