The First Look: Justin Thomas set for season debut and more storylines at The American Express

SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS : Alabama sophomore Nick Dunlap will make his fourth TOUR start after playing two U.S. Opens and the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Dunlap is on top of the PGA TOUR U Accelerated Program (with Gordon Sargent having earned enough points to become #TOURBound) and made history last August by becoming just the second male golfer to win both the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Junior Amateur – matching Tiger Woods. Dunlap, who lipped out for what would have been college golf’s first sub-60 round in August, was part of the winning Walker Cup team in 2023… Yuxin Lin returns to the PGA TOUR after making the cut at the Shriners Children's Open last fall. Lin, who turned pro in 2023 after being part of the University of Florida’s NCAA championship-winning squad, was a two-time winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur… John Pak will tee it up at The American Express for the third time in his career. Pak, who broke through for a win on PGA TOUR Canada last year, finished eighth on the Fortinet Cup standings and has Korn Ferry Tour status for 2024… Taiga Semikawa finished tied for 30th at the Sony Open in Hawaii and is back in action at The American Express. Semikawa was a two-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour as an amateur in 2022 and then won twice as a pro on the same circuit last year… Raul Pereda and Hayden Springer received invites to The American Express and will make their TOUR debuts as members. Pereda and Springer finished tied for fourth at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. It was an emotional finish for Springer, who teed it up just weeks after the death of his 3-year-old daughter … Rounding out the sponsor exemptions are multi-time TOUR winners Patton Kizzire and Ryan Palmer and TOUR veteran Bronson Burgoon.