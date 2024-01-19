Draws & Fades: Mates Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay set up shot at The American Express trophy

This is a straight fade on his odds. Scheffler has given up a head start to a bunch of players with his average opening on the easiest course and I’m just not sure he is going to make it up at an event where you have to make more putts than you miss. As he begins to press, I worry more putts will burn edges and while I could definitely see his odds being a little shorter after Friday, playing Stadium on Saturday from behind could prove difficult.