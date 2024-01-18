How The American Express became turning point in Scottie Scheffler’s career

Four years ago, in his debut at this event, Scheffler held the first 54-hole lead of his career. He shot a final-round 70 to finish third. The first Sunday lead of a player’s career is always an important milestone, but it was another experience at this event two years later that helped Scheffler become the player he is today, the world No. 1 and winner of the past two PGA TOUR Player of the Year Awards. Many players’ careers contain these tiny turning points, moments that may feel insignificant at the time but lead to bigger and better things.