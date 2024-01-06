The Sentry, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 2024 PGA TOUR season is underway and Round 3 of The Sentry takes place Saturday at the Plantation Course at Kapalua on the island of Maui, Hawaii. The first Signature Event of the season is stacked with stars including FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland, world No. 1 and recently crowned 2023 Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth.
Scottie Scheffler leads by one at 16 under after a second-round 64. Tyrrell Hatton carded his career-low round with an 11-under 62 and sits among the pack one back at 15 under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television times:
- Saturday-Sunday: 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Featured Group/Hole: 1-8 p.m.
|Featured Group/Hole: 1-8 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 3-8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
Note: The weekend TV windows could change based on NFL windows.
FEATURED GROUPS
Saturday
- 2:09 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia
- Featured hole (all day): No. 14 (par 4)
MUST READS
Opening Grid: Play our new game to celebrate start of 2024
Welcome to "Opening Grid," PGATOUR.COM’s newest game to celebrate the start of the 2024 season. Opening Grid is part of Opening Drive, the two-week celebration of the start of the new season. This grid game will allow you to test your knowledge and learn more about the players competing in The Sentry and Sony Open in Hawaii.
How do you play? Simply select a player who fits the intersecting criteria in each square. For example, you could pick Scottie Scheffler if the criteria were “THE PLAYERS champion” and “No. 1 player in the world.” It behooves you to not pick the obvious answer, however. Your total score is based on how many people picked the same player as you. For example, you earn 25 points if 25% of participants picked the same player as you did. And, as in golf, a lower score is better. You only get nine selections to fill out the grid, however. Each empty square in the grid is worth 100 points.
For grids released Tuesday through Friday during The Sentry, you can pick among players in The Sentry field to fill out your grid. This year’s Sentry field is comprised of players who won in 2023 and the top 50 in last year’s FedExCup. At the Sony Open in Hawaii, you will pick among the players who earned their TOUR cards for 2024 via the Korn Ferry Tour, DP World Tour, Q-School and nonmember FedExCup points. This will get you acquainted with the TOUR’s new members for the 2024 season.