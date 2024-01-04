Importance of PGA TOUR’s opening week extends well beyond golf course
An aerial view of the Plantation Course at Kapalua, the host course for The Sentry. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Written by Sean Martin @PGATOURSMartin
Editors note: The 2023 fires had a devastating impact on Maui and in communities across Hawaii. To show support for the relief efforts, visit PGATOUR.COM/supportmaui.
KAPALUA, Hawaii – Arriving at Kapalua’s Plantation Course is always a reminder.
It’s a reminder of a successful season, one that earned the player a spot in this elite field. Only PGA TOUR winners from 2023 and the top 50 from last season’s FedExCup are eligible for this week.
Starting your year in Maui means you did something right.
But the drive to Kapalua also is a reminder of the tragedy that struck this island just months ago. Such tragedies can quickly subside from view, especially when they take place on such a remote locale, but there are still thousands whose lives are irrevocably altered by what happened here. For those people, the ones impacted by August’s fires, the headlines may change, but their reality does not.
Everyone who arrived on Maui this week was reminded of that as they drove to Kapalua’s Plantation Course. The route to Kapalua’s Plantation Course passes directly by Lahaina, the town of 13,000 residents that was destroyed by fires on Aug. 8.
“We all saw it firsthand, all the players driving in this week,” said Collin Morikawa, whose family owned a restaurant in Lahaina. “You could see all the devastation, what had happened to everyone's houses and the businesses.”
More than 100 people died in the fires, and thousands remained displaced. More than 6,000 people have been put up by the American Red Cross in hotels and condos, according to the Wall Street Journal. With thousands of structures destroyed, many Lahaina residents face a yearslong wait to rebuild, contributing to housing shortages on the island.
Visitors remain a vital part of the island’s economy. The Sentry is bringing those visitors to the island this week, as well as the awareness that reminds the outside world of a community that is trying to recover from unspeakable tragedy. The PGA TOUR, its players and tournament sponsor Sentry Insurance are committed to helping the people of Lahaina in a variety of ways.
Sentry Insurance has demonstrated its commitment to the Maui community with more than $2 million for direct fire relief. Half of the donations raised will be directed toward Maui United Way for the Sentry Mālama Keiki Initiative, which will provide mental health resources to children who have lived through Maui’s fires.
“This week obviously means a lot more to me than just playing golf and trying to win,” said Morikawa.
Morikawa was the first player to pledge donations to the recovery effort, raising money with every birdie and eagle he made during the FedExCup Playoffs. He’s doing that again this week, pledging $2,000 for every birdie and $4,000 for every eagle (his contributions will be matched by his clothing sponsor, Adidas). On Tuesday, Morikawa volunteered at Hua Momona Farms to prepare free boxes of locally sourced food for families who survived the fires. Zach Laidlaw, Hua Momona’s chef, was among the farm’s employees who lost their home in the fire.
Morikawa also will hit the first shot of the tournament – and the PGA TOUR’s 2024 season – at 7:45 a.m. local time, an appropriate honor for the player with the strongest ties to Lahaina.
The Morikawa family restaurant in Lahaina was sold before Collin was born but generations of his family lived there, including his grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
“To know that you have that tie to that family, it’s heartbreaking,” he said. “I just want to give back to a community that – going back in my history, my family history, and that lineage where they kind of grew up and then where we kind of settled for a little bit and where my grandparents were born, where my dad hung out, where we came for summers.”
Xander Schauffele, who is playing alongside Morikawa in Thursday’s opening group, also is among the TOUR players who have pledged his support this week.
As he did during the FedExCup Playoffs, Schauffele has pledged to raise money for Help Maui Rise with his play this week. Schauffele, who lived on the Hawaiian island of Kauai until he was 2, also gave a junior clinic this week for children whose families were affected by the fires.
“In that moment, (they) sort of forgot what happened and what was happening and were able to sort of laugh and smile,” Schauffele said. “If I could provide a little bit of relief in that way, that was awesome for me.”
Rickie Fowler will wear a cap with a red “L” on the front that is inspired by the “L” that has been sitting on the hill above Lahainaluna High School since 1904. Fowler will meet with locals to hand out signed caps, and the hat also will be available for purchase online. All proceeds will go to the Maui United Way.
Rickie Fowler cap with a red “L” on the front that is inspired by the “L” that has been sitting on the hill above Lahainaluna High School since 1904. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Tony Finau hosted a charity showdown, the Finau Kapalua Invitational, and streamed it on Instagram. Patrick Cantlay and the First Responders Children’s Foundation have launched a fundraising campaign to aid first responder families impacted by the fires. Tom Hoge and his wife Kelly will be donating for every birdie and eagle he makes during The Sentry to the Hawaii Community Foundation.
As part of its Aloha Friday tradition, the Sentry Insurance Foundation will donate $1,000 per Aloha-themed clothing item (hat, shirt, pants, shoes) that TOUR players wear in the second round of The Sentry. This year, the donations will be directed toward organizations assisting in the fundraising effort.
On Saturday, The Sentry will distribute red “Lahaina Strong” t-shirts to fans. A QR code on the shirt links to a donation page for the Lahainaluna High School Foundation, which is one of the tournament’s primary charitable beneficiaries. Fans are encouraged to wear red on Saturday, as well.
It’s all part of a week that’s about much more than golf.
Sean Martin is a senior editor for the PGA TOUR. He is a 2004 graduate of Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo. Attending a small school gave him a heart for the underdog, which is why he enjoys telling stories of golf's lesser-known players. Follow Sean Martin on Twitter.