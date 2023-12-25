2024 preview: Twenty-four storylines to follow in 2024

“Yeah, I think a little bit of both,” he said at The Open. “Over the last two years would I have loved to have picked one of those off that I finished up there? Absolutely. But every time I tee it up or most times I tee it up, I'm right there. I can't sit here and be too frustrated. You think about my performances in the majors between like 2016 and 2019, it's a lot better than that. Again, I'm optimistic about the future, and just got to keep plugging away.”