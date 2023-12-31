2024 preview: Nine players ready to make a leap in 2024

Now comes the next leap, where he consistently contends in Signature Events and major championships. He’s never even played a major but now he’ll enter them among the favorites. He didn’t have a world ranking point at the start of 2023 but leaped past more than 3,000 players and will enter 2024 on the cusp of the top 30. By the end of 2024, look for him to be ensconced among the world’s top 10 and the owner of a few more trophies. This prediction feels more like a formality than a bold proclamation. He already drives it like a top-five player in the world. The rest of his game will catch up in 2024.