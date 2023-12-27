2024 preview: Takeaways from 1,000 simulations of 2024 PGA TOUR season

What could be sparking the model’s love for Finau? His consistency is surely a part of it. Finau has won two events in back-to-back seasons and has five wins in his last three years. He’s also improved year-over-year in his approach play. Over the last three seasons, Finau has jumped from an above-average ballstriker to an elite one. He finished fifth in SG: Approach last season, easily a career-best. That buoyed one of his worst seasons driving the ball; he ranked 44th in SG: Off-the-Tee. Finau’s historical performance indicates a bounce-back with the driver is likely, while the approach play has shown no sign of leveling out.