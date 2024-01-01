2024 preview: Five Cinderellas to watch at Signature Events

The top 50 on the 2023 FedExCup standings after last year’s FedEx St. Jude Championship earned a spot in all eight of 2024’s Signature Events. The top 50 features a healthy dose of star power, but there are still some Cinderellas to root for, some Davids to take on golf’s Goliaths. For these players, good showings in the Signature Events will be especially meaningful, demonstrating to themselves, and the greater golf world, that they can beat the best players in the world. One of the beautiful things about professional golf is that it allows players ample opportunity to move up the meritocracy, to elevate their status with their play.