Tyrrell Hatton says his 62 proves ‘how much of a stupid game’ golf is
Written by Sean Martin @PGATOURSMartin
KAPALUA, Hawaii – Count Tyrrell Hatton among the many who admit to not being in peak physical condition after the holidays.
But the Englishman overcame a festive season full of sugar and sweets – and little time in the gym – to shoot 62 in the second round of The Sentry.
Making the round even more unlikely was the travel troubles he endured en route to Kapalua.
“If I'm being honest, body didn't feel great, and tee to green didn't feel amazing,” Hatton said. “I had a mad day on the greens. Every putt I seemed to look at went in, which is a nice feeling. Hopefully that continues over the weekend.”
After a holiday break that saw Hatton just hit a few shots per day into the net in his dad’s indoor studio, it took Tyrrell more than 25 hours to arrive in Maui after leaving his home in London. He flew direct from Heathrow to Los Angeles, and then had to deplane after boarding his flight in LAX and get on another plane.
The troubles could be worthwhile if Hatton can keep it up.
Hatton is at 15-under 131 (69-62) and will enter the weekend one shot behind leader Scottie Scheffler. Hatton gained more than three strokes on the greens Friday, and that doesn’t include the near 100-foot eagle putt he holed from just off the 18th green.
Tyrrell Hatton drains unreal 96-footer from off the green for eagle at Sentry
Hatton also sank three of his four attempts from 10-15 feet and missed only one putt inside 10 feet.
He made six birdies and an eagle on the back nine, shooting 7-under 30 to close his second round. In fact, he only had two pars over his final 13 holes, making nine birdies, one eagle and one bogey in that span.
“I wouldn’t say I looked after myself in the December period. … The body hasn't been moving well,” Hatton said. “I'm sure if you had seen some flight tracers of some of my tee shots you would be disgusted. They're kind of going into not too bad of spots, so, yeah, managing fairly well at the moment."
“I guess it shows how much of a stupid game it is. … With how bad my body felt, … that score was just not even entering my mind.”
