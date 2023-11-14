How to watch Round 1 of The RSM Classic: Live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR heads to Sea Island Golf Club for the final FedExCup Fall event. It's the final opportunity for players to secure their top 125 and status in The Next 10.
The tournament begins Thursday in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, noon-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR Radio: Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
PGA TOUR LIVE
|Thursday
|Friday
|Stream 1
|Featured Groups: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Featured Groups: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Group: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+:
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
THURSDAY
8:33 a.m.: Corey Conners, Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg (10th tee Plantation Course)
9:39 a.m.: Camilo Villegas, Russell Henley, Billy Horschel (1st tee Seaside Course)
Linear TV window: noon-3 p.m. ET
Corey Conners, Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg
Camilo Villegas, Russell Henley, Billy Horschel
FRIDAY
8:22 a.m.: Camilo Villegas, Russell Henley, Billy Horschel (10th tee Plantation Course)
9:39 a.m.: Corey Conners, Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg (1st tee Seaside Course)
Linear TV window: noon-3 p.m. ET
Camilo Villegas, Russell Henley, Billy Horschel
Corey Conners, Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg