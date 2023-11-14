PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

How to watch Round 1 of The RSM Classic: Live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

How to watch Round 1 of The RSM Classic: Live scores, tee times, TV times
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR heads to Sea Island Golf Club for the final FedExCup Fall event. It's the final opportunity for players to secure their top 125 and status in The Next 10.

    The tournament begins Thursday in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television: Thursday-Friday, noon-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR Radio: Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

    PGA TOUR LIVE

    ThursdayFriday
    Stream 1Featured Groups: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.Featured Groups: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
    Stream 2Featured Groups: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.Featured Group: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+:

    • Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured Holes: a combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED GROUPS

    THURSDAY

    8:33 a.m.: Corey Conners, Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg (10th tee Plantation Course)
    9:39 a.m.: Camilo Villegas, Russell Henley, Billy Horschel (1st tee Seaside Course)

    Linear TV window: noon-3 p.m. ET

    Corey Conners, Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg
    Camilo Villegas, Russell Henley, Billy Horschel

    FRIDAY

    8:22 a.m.: Camilo Villegas, Russell Henley, Billy Horschel (10th tee Plantation Course)
    9:39 a.m.: Corey Conners, Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg (1st tee Seaside Course)

    Linear TV window: noon-3 p.m. ET

    Camilo Villegas, Russell Henley, Billy Horschel
    Corey Conners, Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg

    MUST READS

    The First Look: The RSM Classic

    Power Rankings

    Expert Picks

    Monday Qualifiers

    Top amateur David Ford fulfills dream alongside identical twin at RSM Classic

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.