Power Rankings: The RSM Classic

While both courses allow for scoring amid the stress – both are among the most inviting off the tee and on approach – conventional wisdom is to take advantage of the easier course on the easier day. With no changes in the forecast, that would benefit the half of the draw on Plantation on Friday even with the cut looming. Navigate that and there’s another perk awaiting in the finale: All top 10s will earn exemptions into the Sony Open in Hawaii on Jan. 11-14, regardless of their outcome as it concerns membership status.