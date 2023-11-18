FedExCup update: Five players fighting for status at The RSM Classic

“I'm at peace either way. I think whatever happens, happens. It may be for the best if I don't. I saw a video of something about a Chinese proverb, you know, the farmer's horse dies and people come up to him and say, ‘Oh, I'm so sorry.’ He's like, ‘Maybe.’ Then the next day seven wild horses come up. ‘Oh, this is great.’ He's like, ‘Maybe.’ It goes on and on down the line. I don't think that it's definitive -- you know, it could be better for me to be in a different situation, you never know. I fully plan on playing well and getting it done. If it doesn't, I'm at peace.”