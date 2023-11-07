How to watch Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 1: Live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR heads to Bermuda for the penultimate FedExCup Fall event. The action starts Thursday at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
The drama of the FedExCup Fall will continue this week. Here is everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR Radio: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)