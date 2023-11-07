PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
22H AGO

How to watch Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 1: Live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

How to watch Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 1: Live scores, tee times, TV times
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR heads to Bermuda for the penultimate FedExCup Fall event. The action starts Thursday at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

    The drama of the FedExCup Fall will continue this week. Here is everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR Radio: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

    MUST READS

    The First Look: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Power Rankings

    Expert Picks

    Monday Qualifiers

    Five things to know about Port Royal

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.