Power Rankings: See who leads the way at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Just as a tap-in counts the same as a tee ball that reaches a green on a drivable par 4, every PGA TOUR stop presents an array of potentially career-changing opportunities no matter its position on the schedule, construct of its field and everything else that makes it unique. Of course, that’s been a theme throughout the entirety of the FedExCup Fall, it’s just that this week’s timing includes consequences that could be even harder to forget than if things didn’t go well a year ago at this time. Indeed, although they contribute equally to the bottom line, a three-footer for par on Thursday morning doesn’t feel the same as a three-footer to win a tournament … or to keep one’s job.