Power Rankings: See who leads the way at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Fifty-two down, two to go.
The final fortnight of the expanded 2022-23 PGA TOUR season begins with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The only backdrop for the five-year-old tournament has been Port Royal Golf Course on the western edge of the British territory in the western Atlantic Ocean. The goals for the 132 that have assembled are as crystal clear as the surrounding waters.
A review of what’s at stake, how the course will test, an early peek at the weather and more is below the ranking of those projected to contend.
Ryan Palmer, Mark Hubbard and Doug Ghim will be among the notables reviewed in Golfbet Insider.
Just as a tap-in counts the same as a tee ball that reaches a green on a drivable par 4, every PGA TOUR stop presents an array of potentially career-changing opportunities no matter its position on the schedule, construct of its field and everything else that makes it unique. Of course, that’s been a theme throughout the entirety of the FedExCup Fall, it’s just that this week’s timing includes consequences that could be even harder to forget than if things didn’t go well a year ago at this time. Indeed, although they contribute equally to the bottom line, a three-footer for par on Thursday morning doesn’t feel the same as a three-footer to win a tournament … or to keep one’s job.
Identical to the spoils of the 2022 edition of the Butterfield Bermuda, this week’s champion receives 500 FedExCup points, a membership extension through 2025 (or an additional year beyond that if already exempt for the next two) and exemptions into The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship, albeit now in 2024. He’ll also climb into contention for The Next 10 if not already inside that bubble or already set for the second and third Signature Events of next season.
The FedExCup points distribution is the same as it was when the Butterfield Bermuda was first contested a year ago during the final wraparound portion of this era. However, golfers who are not yet exempt for 2024 have only it and The RSM Classic next week to do something about that, for what was an annual chance to put points on the board and lay the foundation for the long haul now resembles a mad dash to the finish line.
Although it could be said for anywhere else, there are worse places to grind than Port Royal. The par 71 tips at just 6,828 yards and has yielded winning aggregates from Brian Gay (2020) and Lucas Herbert (2021) scoring 15-under 269 to Brendon Todd’s 24-under 260 in the inaugural of 2019. Ironically, of the four winners in tournament history, only defending champion Seamus Power (19-under 265) is not scheduled to compete. The Irishman remains on the mend from an injured right hip.
Like any course exposed by the sea, wind is the primary challenge at Port Royal. After a quiet opener, the breezes will blow harder deeper into the tournament. That said, the forecast is similar to last year’s when scoring was projection to suffer; instead, the field averaged 69.159 to establish a tournament low. Daytime temperatures will climb into the low 70s. Rain is unlikely.
So, keeping the ball away from two-inch rough will play up but hitting greens and sinking putts is the familiar formula for success. Putting surfaces are governed to just 10½ feet on the Stimpmeter to offset wind.
Bermuda is one hour ahead of the Eastern Time Zone in the United States, so adjust your viewing and digital consumption accordingly.
NOTE: ShotLink to measure distances of every shot is not utilized for this tournament.
