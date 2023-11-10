Bryan Bros make cut at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

That guy, of course, was his brother George Bryan IV, who was making his PGA TOUR debut this week at the Bermuda Butterfield Championship. Following a birdie on the ninth hole, his last of the round, Wesley quickly signed his card and made his way back to the course to catch a glimpse of George’s finish. The Bryan Bros have become well known for their entertaining YouTube channel. Now, the duo was delivering engaging content again, this time on the PGA TOUR stage.