How to watch Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 2: Live scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR is in Bermuda for the penultimate FedExCup Fall event. The action started Thursday at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

    Alex Noren leads by two at 10 under over a pack of four players at 8 under as Round 1 was suspended for darkness with nine players still on the course.

    The drama of the FedExCup Fall will continue this week. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television: Friday, 1-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR Radio: Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



