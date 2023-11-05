The First Look: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: YouTube star George Bryan is set to make his PGA TOUR debut. Bryan's brother Wesley is a TOUR winner and will also be in the field. The Bryan brothers (“Bryan Bros”) have amassed more than a quarter-million followers on their successful YouTube channel … Bremuda native Michael Sims is back in the field. Sims counts Glover as a close friend and his return to action on TOUR in 2021 at this event (after nearly a half-decade of painting houses and re-surfacing houses, amongst other odd jobs) can be attributed to that friendship. This will be his fifth TOUR start … Fred Biondi will make his third TOUR start of the FedExCup Fall. Earlier this year, Biondi went 2-for-2 at the NCAA Championships; he helped the University of Florida to the Division I team title and also won the individual title … 2023 U.S. Amateur champion Nick Dunlap will make his non-major PGA TOUR debut (he has competed in the past two U.S. Opens). The University of Alabama sophomore had a trophy-filled summer in addition to the U.S. Amateur – he also won the Northeast Amateur and the North & South Amateur… Speaking of amateur standouts, the 2022 U.S. Amateur winner Sam Bennett is back in action on TOUR. This will be Bennett’s 10th start on TOUR this season. He missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship in his other start in the FedExCup Fall … 15-year-old Oliver Betschart is set to tee it up after making it through a three-round qualifier along with other locals Scott Roy and Eric West … Chase Johnson is back in action on TOUR. Johnson, who made the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship after earning a spot via a September victory at an APGA Farmers Insurance Fall Series event in Cincinnati, has had a breakthrough campaign on the APGA with three wins and two runner-up finishes. He also won THE JOHN SHIPPEN earlier this year to earn a spot in the Rocket Mortgage Classic – where he also made the cut… Other veterans receiving sponsor invites include TOUR winner D.A. Points and former TOUR member Chris Baker.