Five things to know: Port Royal Golf Course

This year’s Goodwill tournament will be Dec. 3-6, and while it might not attract the likes of Dai Rees – a three-time runner-up at The Open Championship and the victorious captain of the GB&I team in the 1957 Ryder Cup, he brought over members of his club for the 1972 Goodwill – a long list of golfers from some heralded clubs will soak in the Port Royal ambiance.

