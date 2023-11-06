Monday qualifiers: Andy Zhang earns spot at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Notes: Made six birdies against no bogeys in qualifying round, then advanced via 5-for-3 playoff … Most recent TOUR start came at the 2020 Fortinet Championship; he made the cut and finished 71st … Qualified for the 2012 U.S. Open at age 14, becoming the youngest to qualify for the event … Began interested in golf at age 6; moved from Beijing to Florida at age 10 to pursue golf … Reached as high as No. 7 on World Amateur Golf Ranking … As a college sophomore in 2017-18, won the SEC Championship and was a finalist for the Fred Haskins Award as college player of the year. Turned pro after his sophomore season at Florida … Has competed on the Asian Development Tour in 2023, recording top-15 finishes in his last two starts.