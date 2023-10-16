The First Look: Keegan Bradley returns to where career reinvention began at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

FIELD NOTES: Bradley looks to become the first golfer to successfully defend his title at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. This is Bradley’s first start since he finished tied for ninth at the TOUR Championship and marks Bradley’s fourth start at the ZOZO, where he has finished inside the top 15 every year, with two top 10s … A trio of American Ryder Cuppers are back in action for the first time since Rome with Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler all in action. Fowler was the 54-hole leader a year ago. This is Schauffele’s first start on TOUR since he finished tied for second at the TOUR Championship … Japan’s favorite son, Hideki Matsuyama, is back in action on TOUR. Matsuyama, who won this event in 2021, has not played on TOUR since the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He withdrew after the first round of the BMW Championship citing a back injury, which snapped the longest streak – nine years – of playing in the TOUR Championship … Sungjae Im returns for the first time since playing the TOUR Championship. Im and Si Woo Kim earned the team gold medal at the Asian Games two weeks ago, while Im also earned the individual silver medal… Sahith Theegala, who won the first event of the FedExCup Fall, the Fortinet Championship, for his first TOUR title, will tee it up. Theegala finished tied for fifth a year ago in Japan … The field will once again feature plenty of Japan’s best male golfers (led by Matsuyama). Takumi Kanaya will tee it up in his 21st PGA TOUR event (including nine majors). The former world No. 1-ranked amateur – a spot he held for 55 weeks – earned his way into the field after winning the BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup (one of the four major championships on the Japan Golf Tour) while Kaito Onishi will play for the fifth time on TOUR. Onishi was the 2018 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year at USC and turned pro in 2021… Eleven spots in the field will be determined Sunday. The top eight available from the Japan Golf Tour’s money list through this week’s Japan Open Golf Championship will get a start, while three additional sponsor exemptions restricted to Japan Golf Tour members are set to be announced.