Power Rankings: See who tops the field at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

The targets in play this week are Bentgrass and they’re groomed to reach 12 ½ feet on the Stimpmeter. That’s speedy for the sensibilities of the 13 representatives of the Japan Tour Golf in particular, but winds expected to blow pretty strong through the second round will govern the pace. The energy will accompany daytime highs in the mid-70s. By the weekend, both the breezes and the temperatures will drop as it might not reach 70 degrees in primarily calm conditions in the second half of the event. So, although there isn’t a cut, it still could feel like a tournament within a tournament to post a 36-hole score and use it as a springboard when conditions ease.