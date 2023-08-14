PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch BMW Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    The top 50 qualifiers for the second event of the FedExCup Playoffs have advanced to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields’ North Course just south of downtown Chicago, Illinois.

    Defending BMW and FedExCup champ Patrick Cantlay is in the field, as is FedExCup leader Jon Rahm, PLAYERS champion Scottie Scheffler and defending FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy, along with Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and more. The winner will receive 2,000 FedExCup points.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 -6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 -3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 -6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, noon -2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Thursday-Friday, noon–6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 9:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Main Feed: 9:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Main Feed: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.Main Feed: 9:15 a.m.-noon
    Featured Group: 2-6 p.m.Featured Group: 2-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.Featured Group: noon-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 10:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Marquee: 10:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Marquee: 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 10:15 a.m.-noon
    Featured Group: 2-6 p.m.Featured Group: 2-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.Featured Group: noon-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-noon
    Featured Hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Holes: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Holes: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Holes: 9:30 a.m.-noon
    Featured Hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED GROUPS

