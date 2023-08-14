How to watch BMW Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The top 50 qualifiers for the second event of the FedExCup Playoffs have advanced to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields’ North Course just south of downtown Chicago, Illinois.
Defending BMW and FedExCup champ Patrick Cantlay is in the field, as is FedExCup leader Jon Rahm, PLAYERS champion Scottie Scheffler and defending FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy, along with Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and more. The winner will receive 2,000 FedExCup points.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 -6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 -3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 -6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, noon -2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, noon–6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 9:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Main Feed: 9:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Main Feed: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main Feed: 9:15 a.m.-noon
|Featured Group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 10:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Marquee: 10:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Marquee: 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 10:15 a.m.-noon
|Featured Group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-noon
|Featured Hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 9:30 a.m.-noon
|Featured Hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
