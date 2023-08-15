For Keegan Bradley, what a difference a year makes

No one could have foreseen such a lull in 2011, when Bradley won twice, including the PGA Championship. And when he went 3-0-1 as a member of the 2012 U.S. Ryder Cup team, it seemed he would be on such teams for years to come. He also made the 2013 U.S. Presidents Cup team and 2014 Ryder Cup team, but the subsequent ban on anchored putting rocked him, and it took him years to steady himself on the greens.