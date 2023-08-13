Five things to know about Olympia Fields’ North Course

No. 15, par 5, 606 yards: This is the easterly counterpart to the preceding 14th hole, with dense woods lining the fairway and that creek now on the right side of the rough. The hole slides steadily uphill and to the right, with two fairway bunkers off the tee being the main obstacle to reaching the green in two shots – even when the prevailing wind is directly in your face. The entrance to this green invites a low running shot, which is why we can expect to see players coming at it with 3-woods and even drivers off the deck. Expect the occasional eagle – which could set up a very exciting finish.