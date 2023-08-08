Power Rankings: FedExCup Playoffs

That fact supports why all of this year’s top-19 seeds are peppered throughout the ranking above. However, differences in total points relative to others in the overall standings are more influential than mere positions. For example, consider that Tom Kim (ranked 14th) leads Si Woo Kim (18th) by just 50 points entering the FedEx St. Jude, while Si Woo Kim opens with a margin of 126 points over Collin Morikawa (22nd), but both differences between endpoints of those comparisons are four spots in the overall standings. So, not only is Si Woo Kim safer than Tom Kim to retain his position, he’s also more likely to climb with a worse result compared to the golfers chasing him.