The First Look: BMW Championship

FIELD NOTES: Lucas Glover will look to make it three wins in a row on the PGA TOUR after capturing both the Wyndham Championship and the FedExCup St. Jude Championship. He enters the BMW Championship fourth in the FedExCup standings. His win Sunday gave him a huge jump from his original spot at No. 49. The top three in the FedExCup standings remain unchanged for the second leg of the Playoffs – with Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy still on the podium. McIlroy finished T3 in Memphis, while Scheffler was T31 and Rahm was T37. Two golfers moved inside the top 50 after their results this weekend – Cam Davis (45) and Hideki Matsuyama (47) – while Mackenzie Hughes and Nick Hardy were bumped out. The final three golfers to earn their tickets to Olympia Fields were No. 48 Tom Hoge, No. 49 Harris English, and No. 50 Patrick Rodgers. Eric Cole is the only rookie to advance to the BMW Championship, currently at No. 42 in the FedExCup standings.