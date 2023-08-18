Ryder Cup return for Rickie Fowler? He could automatically qualify this week
Written by Kevin Prise @PGATOURKevin
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. – In 2007, Rickie Fowler won a college event at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) that moved him to No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He would’ve been a trendy selection when the TOUR rolled to Olympia Fields for the 2020 BMW Championship.
Only Fowler didn’t qualify that year. He finished No. 94 on the FedExCup, eliminated at the previous week’s Playoffs opener, amidst a gradual slump that saw him miss the following year’s FedExCup Playoffs. Fans wondered, reasonably, if the magnetic Californian would ever regain a place among the game’s upper echelon. Or would he fade away?
Not only has he returned to prominence, qualifying for this year’s BMW Championship at Olympia Fields with ease, Fowler has a realistic shot at competing for the U.S. Team at next month’s Ryder Cup in Italy. He strengthened his case with a 4-under 66 in the opening round at Olympia Fields, one back of early co-leaders Rory McIlroy and Brian Harman.
Rickie Fowler nearly aces No. 6 at BMW Championship
Fowler has moved onto the short list of potential captain’s picks, and he could still automatically qualify as well. He won last month’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, entered this week at No. 12 on the FedExCup and has already clinched a spot in next week’s TOUR Championship, where he’ll have a chance at his first FedExCup title via the Starting Strokes format.
Fowler didn’t remember much of Olympia Fields upon arrival – he hadn’t been back since his college win – but he quickly took a liking once again. He made six birdies against two bogeys Thursday, taking advantage of soft conditions (storms necessitated a two-hour delay before the start of Round 1) that meant a transformed test from the firm, fast event three years back.
Although Fowler wasn’t here in 2020, he’s perhaps making up for lost time. And he could automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup team in the process – making for one less variable for U.S. Team Captain Zach Johnson, who will have no shortage of options for his six captain’s picks after the TOUR Championship.
Fowler entered this week at No. 13 on the U.S. Team standings, needing a solo second or better for a chance to automatically qualify. He’s following loosely, but he’s doing his best not to obsess over it, as much as he’d love a fifth Ryder Cup appearance.
“You know, I don't know exactly how the points shake out,” Fowler said Thursday. “I'd probably have to win or somewhere up there to secure points as far as an automatic selection, but we're just going to continue to play well and try and go get ourselves in contention and ultimately try and get ourselves in a good spot for next week. If we do that, the Ryder Cup should fall into place.”
So far, only three players have clinched a spot on the U.S. Team: Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark and Patrick Cantlay. Scheffler made his Ryder Cup debut in 2021, receiving a captain’s pick despite having yet to win on TOUR, and he thrived with a 2-0-1 record that included a Singles victory over Jon Rahm.
Although Scheffler’s spot on the team is secure, he has kept a close eye on developments around the standings bubble.
“I think you want guys that can succeed in that environment, and that's a personality trait … I think there are certain guys that are true winners out here,” Scheffler said Thursday. “I think the trait that I'm looking for the most is maybe a little bit of golf course fit and then the guys that when you get in that environment, playing an away game over there in Europe … I feel like I've got a decent idea of who I'd want on the team, and it's guys that are mentally tough. I shouldn't say winners by number of wins. It's just, I think, guys have that mentality.”
Fowler, a six-time TOUR winner, has displayed that resilient mentality in fighting back from a slump that saw him fall outside the world top 150. Now he looks to climb another hill and regain his spot on the U.S. Team after not being selected for either the 2021 Ryder Cup or 2022 Presidents Cup.
Fowler wasn’t the only Ryder Cup hopeful to start fast in Chicagoland: No. 6 Max Homa (T12), No. 8 Jordan Spieth (T12), No. 9 Cameron Young (T9) and No. 10 Collin Morikawa (T9) are all near the top of the board. After an opening-round 71 at Olympia Fields, No. 12 Sam Burns headed to the range for a twilight grind.
The horses are stacking up. Fowler knows this, and he’ll do his best to get a nose ahead.
“If I don't play well enough to make it on points, Zach has got a lot of really good players to choose from,” Fowler said. “If he doesn't pick me, there's no hard feelings. It's up to him, what they think is best for the team. I've been a part of a number of team events. It's obviously something that I want to be a part of. They're some of the best weeks in your career.
“I'd love to have that opportunity to be there and be on that team, but yeah, we'll see what we can do this week and then leave it up to Zach and the assistant captains to figure out the rest.”
