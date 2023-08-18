Ryder Cup return for Rickie Fowler? He could automatically qualify this week

“I think you want guys that can succeed in that environment, and that's a personality trait … I think there are certain guys that are true winners out here,” Scheffler said Thursday. “I think the trait that I'm looking for the most is maybe a little bit of golf course fit and then the guys that when you get in that environment, playing an away game over there in Europe … I feel like I've got a decent idea of who I'd want on the team, and it's guys that are mentally tough. I shouldn't say winners by number of wins. It's just, I think, guys have that mentality.”