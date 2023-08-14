PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

BMW Championship prize money breakdown, points distribution

1 Min Read

Latest

BMW Championship prize money breakdown, points distribution
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The BMW Championship, contested at Olympia Fields’ North Course outside of Chicago, Illinois., features a $20 million purse with quadruple FedExCup points on offer. The winner of the no-cut event will receive $3.6 million and 2,000 FedExCup points. Elevated points provide increased volatility down the stretch, with the top 30 on the FedExCup standings at week’s end advancing to the TOUR Championship.

    Click here for a full breakdown of status and eligibility implications based on FedExCup finish.

    Check out the full purse breakdown and points distribution for the 2023 BMW Championship below.

    PURSE

    PlacePercent$20,000,000
    118.00%$3,600,000
    210.80%$2,160,000
    36.80%$1,360,000
    44.95%$990,000
    54.15%$830,000
    63.75%$750,000
    73.48%$695,000
    83.20%$640,000
    93.00%$600,000
    102.80%$560,000
    112.60%$520,000
    122.40%$480,000
    132.21%$441,000
    142.01%$402,000
    151.91%$382,000
    161.81%$362,000
    171.71%$342,000
    181.61%$322,000
    191.51%$302,000
    201.41%$282,000
    211.31%$262,000
    221.23%$245,000
    231.15%$229,000
    241.07%$213,000
    250.99%$197,000
    260.91%$181,000
    270.87%$174,000
    280.84%$167,000
    290.80%$160,000
    300.77%$153,000
    310.73%$146,000
    320.70%$139,000
    330.66%$132,000
    340.64%$127,000
    350.61%$122,000
    360.59%$117,000
    370.56%$112,000
    380.54%$108,000
    390.52%$104,000
    400.50%$100,000
    410.48%$96,000
    420.46%$92,000
    430.44%$88,000
    440.42%$84,000
    450.40%$80,000
    460.38%$76,000
    470.36%$72,000
    480.35%$70,000
    490.34%$68,000
    500.33%$66,000
    100.00%$20,000,000

    FEDEXCUP POINTS DISTRIBUTION

    PositionPoints Awarded
    12,000
    21,200
    3760
    4540
    5440
    6400
    7360
    8340
    9320
    10300
    11280
    12260
    13240
    14228
    15220
    16212
    17204
    18196
    19188
    20180
    21172
    22164
    23156
    24148
    25142
    26136
    27130
    28124
    29118
    30112
    31106
    32100
    3394
    3488
    3584
    3680
    3776
    3872
    3968
    4064
    4160
    4256
    4352
    4448
    4544
    4642
    4740
    4838
    4936
    5034
    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.