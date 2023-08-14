BMW Championship prize money breakdown, points distribution

The BMW Championship, contested at Olympia Fields’ North Course outside of Chicago, Illinois., features a $20 million purse with quadruple FedExCup points on offer. The winner of the no-cut event will receive $3.6 million and 2,000 FedExCup points. Elevated points provide increased volatility down the stretch, with the top 30 on the FedExCup standings at week’s end advancing to the TOUR Championship.

