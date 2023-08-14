BMW Championship prize money breakdown, points distribution
The BMW Championship, contested at Olympia Fields’ North Course outside of Chicago, Illinois., features a $20 million purse with quadruple FedExCup points on offer. The winner of the no-cut event will receive $3.6 million and 2,000 FedExCup points. Elevated points provide increased volatility down the stretch, with the top 30 on the FedExCup standings at week’s end advancing to the TOUR Championship.
Check out the full purse breakdown and points distribution for the 2023 BMW Championship below.
PURSE
|Place
|Percent
|$20,000,000
|1
|18.00%
|$3,600,000
|2
|10.80%
|$2,160,000
|3
|6.80%
|$1,360,000
|4
|4.95%
|$990,000
|5
|4.15%
|$830,000
|6
|3.75%
|$750,000
|7
|3.48%
|$695,000
|8
|3.20%
|$640,000
|9
|3.00%
|$600,000
|10
|2.80%
|$560,000
|11
|2.60%
|$520,000
|12
|2.40%
|$480,000
|13
|2.21%
|$441,000
|14
|2.01%
|$402,000
|15
|1.91%
|$382,000
|16
|1.81%
|$362,000
|17
|1.71%
|$342,000
|18
|1.61%
|$322,000
|19
|1.51%
|$302,000
|20
|1.41%
|$282,000
|21
|1.31%
|$262,000
|22
|1.23%
|$245,000
|23
|1.15%
|$229,000
|24
|1.07%
|$213,000
|25
|0.99%
|$197,000
|26
|0.91%
|$181,000
|27
|0.87%
|$174,000
|28
|0.84%
|$167,000
|29
|0.80%
|$160,000
|30
|0.77%
|$153,000
|31
|0.73%
|$146,000
|32
|0.70%
|$139,000
|33
|0.66%
|$132,000
|34
|0.64%
|$127,000
|35
|0.61%
|$122,000
|36
|0.59%
|$117,000
|37
|0.56%
|$112,000
|38
|0.54%
|$108,000
|39
|0.52%
|$104,000
|40
|0.50%
|$100,000
|41
|0.48%
|$96,000
|42
|0.46%
|$92,000
|43
|0.44%
|$88,000
|44
|0.42%
|$84,000
|45
|0.40%
|$80,000
|46
|0.38%
|$76,000
|47
|0.36%
|$72,000
|48
|0.35%
|$70,000
|49
|0.34%
|$68,000
|50
|0.33%
|$66,000
|100.00%
|$20,000,000
FEDEXCUP POINTS DISTRIBUTION
|Position
|Points Awarded
|1
|2,000
|2
|1,200
|3
|760
|4
|540
|5
|440
|6
|400
|7
|360
|8
|340
|9
|320
|10
|300
|11
|280
|12
|260
|13
|240
|14
|228
|15
|220
|16
|212
|17
|204
|18
|196
|19
|188
|20
|180
|21
|172
|22
|164
|23
|156
|24
|148
|25
|142
|26
|136
|27
|130
|28
|124
|29
|118
|30
|112
|31
|106
|32
|100
|33
|94
|34
|88
|35
|84
|36
|80
|37
|76
|38
|72
|39
|68
|40
|64
|41
|60
|42
|56
|43
|52
|44
|48
|45
|44
|46
|42
|47
|40
|48
|38
|49
|36
|50
|34