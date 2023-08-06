How to watch the Wyndham Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR Regular Season comes to a close with the final round of the Wyndham Championship at familiar Sedgefield Country Club taking place Sunday. It's the last opportunity for players to jump inside the top 70 of the FedExCup standings and make the Playoffs. Big names like Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry and Adam Scott sit on the outside looking in.
Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover share the lead at 18 under after rounds of 63 and 62, respectively. 36-hole leader Russell Henley sits one stroke back after a third-round 65.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
SUNDAY
Marquee Group
9:20 a.m. ET – Shane Lowry, Matt Kuchar
12:50 p.m. ET - Justin Thomas, Nick Hardy
Featured Groups
7:50 a.m. ET – Matt NeSmith, Wesley Bryan
9:35 a.m. ET – J.J. Spaun, Brandt Snedeker
Featured Holes: 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 16 (par 3)