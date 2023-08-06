PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch the Wyndham Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    The PGA TOUR Regular Season comes to a close with the final round of the Wyndham Championship at familiar Sedgefield Country Club taking place Sunday. It's the last opportunity for players to jump inside the top 70 of the FedExCup standings and make the Playoffs. Big names like Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry and Adam Scott sit on the outside looking in.

    Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover share the lead at 18 under after rounds of 63 and 62, respectively. 36-hole leader Russell Henley sits one stroke back after a third-round 65.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)




    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    SUNDAY

    Marquee Group

    9:20 a.m. ET – Shane Lowry, Matt Kuchar

    12:50 p.m. ET - Justin Thomas, Nick Hardy

    Featured Groups

    7:50 a.m. ET – Matt NeSmith, Wesley Bryan

    9:35 a.m. ET – J.J. Spaun, Brandt Snedeker

    Featured Holes: 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 16 (par 3)

    PGA TOUR
