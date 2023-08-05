Four compelling FedExCup Playoffs scenarios to follow Sunday at the Wyndham

Thomas’ path becomes much easier if Horschel and/or Glover falter, although he has a path even if they don’t. Based on current projections, if Horschel and Glover finish 1-2 (in either order), Thomas still has a chance to qualify for the Playoffs if he finishes seventh or better. He could also make the Playoffs in that scenario if he ends in a tie for seventh, though it will depend on how many people he shares the position with and where other players on the bubble finish.