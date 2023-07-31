Five things to know: Sedgefield Country Club

Ross is legendary for the quality and interest of his putting surfaces. It’s an art he started crafting as an apprentice under Old Tom Morris at St. Andrews and brought with him to the New World in 1899. While common opinion might mistake the domed greens at Pinehurst No. 2 as representative of Ross, in fact those convex surfaces are anomalous. Far more characteristic of Ross’ handiwork are the subtle, slightly elevated fill pads that Sedgefield sports – where the surface rises ever-so slightly out of the native topography, with bunkers sunk at the base of the pedestal forming those greens and the various rolls, falloffs and shelves presented clearly to the approaching golfer.