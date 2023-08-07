Justin Thomas misses out on FedExCup Playoffs by one shot

He failed to make birdie on the 17th after he pulled his tee shot into the rough. He did the same off the tee on 18, too, though it trickled into the pine straw. That allowed him to put the necessary hook on the ball to evade the overhanging tree limbs and get it near the green. Then came the chip shot. He opted for a “trap draw” with his 60-degree wedge, hoping to carry a large portion of the green and get it to check right in front of the hole. It just had too much speed.